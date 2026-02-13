Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to feature artefacts from states, global institutions, private collections

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s ambitious project—Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM)—will showcase an assortment of artefacts drawn from six museums functioning under the ministry of culture (MoC).

In addition, cultural objects from 52 site museums managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will form a significant part of the display. Its extensive collection will also feature antiquities that have been repatriated to India from overseas in recent years.

Additionally, to further enrich its holdings, the ministry plans to source exhibits on long-term loan from international institutions, state-run museums and prominent private collectors.

In total, YYBM will feature at least 30 galleries of varying sizes, including immersive indoor and outdoor spaces with courtyards, to display rare artefacts.

The proposed museum, being developed by the ministry as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project, will be housed in the iconic North and South Blocks on Raisina Hill.

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that as the design phase is still ongoing, the project’s budget and timeline are currently being determined.

He was responding to the questions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale, who sought the deadlines for completion of YYBM, details of a dedicated corpus fund established for the museum’s soft infrastructure and steps being taken to mitigate risks to the existing National Museum collection during relocation.