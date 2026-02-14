50-day-long SIR hearings end in Bengal, names of 6.61 lakh more voters deleted

KOLKATA: The 50-day-long hearings in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal ended on Saturday with the deletion of the names of 6.61 lakh more voters from the list during a process that was kickstarted on December 27.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the names of 4.98 lakh voters were removed from the rolls during the hearings, conducted by the ECI across the state, because they did not appear at the hearing centres though they were served notices by the Commission.

The remaining 1.63 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls after they were identified as ineligible, ECI sources said.

“The SIR exercise, including distribution and collection of enumeration forms, and hearings, in our state is the best compared to other states in the country,” said Manoj Agarwal, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), claimed while speaking to reporters today.

“We have got active cooperation from the state government, its employees, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), district administrations, officials and staff of the Commission, special roll observers, common people and all political parties to make the exercise successful,” Agarwal said.