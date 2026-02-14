Bengal: BLO calls lover's husband on pretext of discussing SIR-related issue, murders him; arrested

KOLKATA: A booth-level officer (BLO) was among two arrested for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital relationship, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested on Friday after dismembered body parts of 30-year-old Nasir Ali were found in a canal in Baduria, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation found that Mondal had an extramarital relationship with Ali's wife and he had asked the deceased to meet him at a deserted place late on Monday evening on the pretext of discussing some issues pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, he said.