BSF foils cross-border heroin smuggling; seizes 4 kg worth contaband over Rs 20 crore in Jammu

JAMMU: A major cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt was foiled along the International Border on Saturday with the seizure of more than 4 kg of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore, officials said.

The contraband was recovered during a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police in a forward village of the R S Pura Sector, following information about a drone dropping material from across the border, they said.

The two packets containing the heroin were found during the search and subsequently seized, officials said.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the cross-border smuggling racket.

The recovery comes a day after police arrested two people for allegedly smuggling heroin from Pakistan using a drone in the border areas of Kathua district.

Jatin, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, and Danish Dogra alias Sajan of Jakhbar in Kathua, were arrested in connection with a case related to drone-dropping near Nagri and the recovery of 150 grams of heroin.

The duo was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler through VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls.