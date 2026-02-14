Cabinet approves mega railway and road projects, launches Rs 1 lakh crore urban challenge fund

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved mega infrastructure projects, including three under the Ministry of Railways, entailing a cost of approximately Rs 48,250 crore. The railway projects include the construction of third and fourth lines between Kasara–Manmad, Delhi–Ambala, and Ballari–Hosapete, covering 12 districts across the states of Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. This was the last Cabinet meeting held on Friday evening in the iconic South Block.

Approval was also granted for the construction of four-lane, access-controlled, greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on National Highway (NH) 15 to Numaligarh on the NH 715 section, including a 15.79 km road-cum-rail tunnel under the River Brahmaputra. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 18,662 crore in Assam and will be the first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in India and the second in the world.

Briefing the media about the railway projects, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the capacity of the lines would be increased as per requirement.

According to a government statement, the projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

Road-Cum-Rail Tunnel Project in Assam

Currently, travelling between Numaligarh on NH 715 and Gohpur on NH 15 in Assam via the existing Kaliabhomora Road Bridge takes six hours. To address these challenges, a four-lane, access-controlled, greenfield connectivity project with a road-cum-rail tunnel under the River Brahmaputra is planned. The project will provide significant benefits to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and other northeastern states by improving freight movement efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and driving socio-economic growth in the region.