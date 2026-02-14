CBSE to scrap post-result verification of Class 12 marks from 2026 to boost transparency

NEW DELHI: WITH an aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday that post-result verification of marks for Class 12 will be discontinued from 2026.

The move comes as the board transitions to a fully digital evaluation system through ‘On-Screen Marking (OSM)’, a step officials said will eliminate totalling errors and streamline the assessment process.

The decision was outlined during a workshop conducted by CBSE for school principals and teachers to explain the modalities of the new system. Under the OSM framework, Class 12 answer scripts will be evaluated digitally, reducing the scope for manual errors such as incorrect totalling or unmarked responses.

However, Class 10 answer books will continue to be assessed in physical mode.

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said students earlier sought verification mainly to address discrepancies in marks calculation or missing entries.

“In the older system, students would seek verification to check for discrepancies in the whole numbers or missing numbers. In the new scheme of digital evaluation, such discrepancies would be eliminated at the outset,” he added.

The board examinations begin from February 17 this year.