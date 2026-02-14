Clerk in NCP minister Narhari Zirwal's office caught red-handed taking bribe in Maharashtra

A staffer in NCP minister Narhari Zirwal's office was caught red-handed by the Maharashtra government’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe.

After the complaint, the ACB raided Zirwal's office in Mantralaya, where the clerk Rajendra Dhengare was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The ACB later sealed the office of the minister and initiated a probe into the money trail.

Sources in the ACB said they are checking whether the money collected as a bribe was meant for the personal assistant of the minister or the minister directly.

Reacting to the incident, Zirwal said he will not defend or protect anyone. “If the person is guilty, then the ACB is free to take action against that particular person. Besides, I also wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with that person and his demand of a bribe. For the last two days, I was in Delhi and had no idea about it. The incident is wrong,” the NCP minister said, adding that if corruption charges against him are proved, he is ready to resign.