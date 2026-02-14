Clerk in NCP minister Narhari Zirwal's office caught red-handed taking bribe in Maharashtra

A staffer in NCP minister Narhari Zirwal's office was caught red-handed by the Maharashtra government’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe.
After the complaint, the ACB raided Zirwal's office in Mantralaya, where the clerk Rajendra Dhengare was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The ACB later sealed the office of the minister and initiated a probe into the money trail.
Sources in the ACB said they are checking whether the money collected as a bribe was meant for the personal assistant of the minister or the minister directly.
Reacting to the incident, Zirwal said he will not defend or protect anyone. “If the person is guilty, then the ACB is free to take action against that particular person. Besides, I also wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with that person and his demand of a bribe. For the last two days, I was in Delhi and had no idea about it. The incident is wrong,” the NCP minister said, adding that if corruption charges against him are proved, he is ready to resign.
He said that the arrested person used to work as a clerk, preparing the hearing documents and scheduling the dates. "This person is from the Food and Civil Supply Department and has been working here on deputation. Stern action should be taken against him,” Zirwal said.
Earlier, two NCP ministers were compelled to resign -- Dhananjay Munde, over his link with Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case mastermind Walmik Karad, and Manikrao Kokate after his conviction in a 20-year-old case.
Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said the ACB raid establishes that the BJP-led Mahayuti government is a percentage-commission government. She said the trap laid by the ACB shows that the BJP is targeting ministers of non-BJP parties. “The way kickbacks are given in Mantralaya shows how corruption is deeply rooted in this incumbent government,” Thakur alleged.