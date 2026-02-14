Congress sweeps Telangana urban local body polls; BRS loses ground

HYDERABAD: The results of elections to the urban local bodies across the state have underlined the Congress’s return as the principal force in urban Telangana, with the ruling party recording a performance comparable to the then TRS (now BRS) sweep a decade ago.

Overall, the results marked a decisive urban consolidation by the Congress, a holding operation for the BRS amid erosion of its base, and incremental BJP gains that also exposed the saffron party’s organisational limitations at the grassroots.

Winning a clear majority of urban local bodies, the Congress established dominance across much of the state, particularly in the southern districts.

Of the 116 municipalities and seven corporations, the ruling Congress secured absolute majorities in over 90 municipalities and four corporations, along with a strong vote share of over 45% across most urban bodies. Party leaders said the outcome reflected public approval of the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Senior leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and the TPCC leadership, are now focusing on consolidating numbers to secure mayoral and chairperson posts, especially in hung bodies.

The Congress surge was most pronounced in South Telangana, covering Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and parts of Medak. In North Telangana, however, the picture was more mixed, with the BRS and the BJP retaining or improving their presence in several pockets.