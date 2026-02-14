Feeling betrayed, man kills girlfriend on Valentine's Day and shoots himself in Noida

LUCKNOW: In Noida, a man allegedly shot his girlfriend to death inside his car and then died by suicide by shooting himself. Hearing the gunshot, people nearby reached the spot to find the car locked from the inside.

They then informed the police.

As per the police sources, on reaching the spot, they broke open the window of the Tata Altroz car, finding both the bodies lying on the front seat. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Two empty cartridges were lying beside him. The sources claimed that the couple had been missing since Friday.

The 26-year-old woman, Rekha, was a resident of Salarpur in Noida, while the man, identified as Sumit, 32, and believed to be her paramour, was from Trilokpuri in Delhi.

The sources claimed that Sumit was a division-level cricketer.

It is being said that the two had been in a relationship for the last decade and a half. They were planning to get married, but picked up a quarrel over an issue as Sumit felt that Rekha was betraying him.

The police sources claimed that following the dispute, Sumit sent a message to Rekha on February 13 saying, “I am going to die. Rekha is responsible for this. She was with me for the last 15 years. She had promised to marry me, but now she is going to marry someone else. Rekha has betrayed me.”

The police authorities added that Sumit left home in a car and went missing. The girl also disappeared from her house, following which her family lodged a missing person complaint at Noida’s Sector-58 police station on Friday.

On Saturday, at around 1:30 pm, the bodies of both were found in the Sector-39 police station area. As per the sources close to the Sumit family, his father, Rajeev, works as a Health Inspector with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Rekha and Sumit had been in a relationship since school days.

Rekha frequently visited Sumit’s house. According to Sumit’s cousin Sachin, apart from playing cricket, Sumit also ran a water plant.

He had bought a flat reportedly worth around Rs one crore for Rekha.

They were planning to get married soon. The girl’s family allegedly instigated her against Sumit. Following this, an argument took place between the two.

As per the Sumit family sources, he had sent a message to the girl at 3:39 pm on Friday, writing that he was going to die by suicide. After this, he left home in his car and did not return till night. The family searched for him but could not trace him.

Meanwhile, police said that in the preliminary investigation, the case appeared to be a suicide.