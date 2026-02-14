Forest ranger assaulted by coal mafia in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh; FIR delayed, accused arrested two days later

BHOPAL: Exposing gaps in policing in eastern Madhya Pradesh, the coal mafia in Shahdol district is not only engaging in illegal mining and transport but also targeting villagers and forest department personnel.

Forest ranger Ram Naresh Vishwakarma and his team were attacked by armed members of the coal mafia in the Khituali forest beat under Sohagpur Police Station while attempting to stop the transportation of illegally mined coal on 11 February.

Shockingly, despite the ranger promptly reporting the incident, the FIR against three identified accused, Betan Singh, Chintu Singh and Raju Singh and unidentified accomplices was registered only nearly 24 hours later, on the night of 12 February. The three named accused were subsequently arrested on 14 February, two days after the FIR was filed.