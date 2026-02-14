Gujarat Police busts smuggling plot, seizes 406 kg ganja worth Rs 2.3 crore

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police intercepted 406 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.3 crore near Narol Circle in a pickup truck packed with onions.

Two drivers, Deepak Jat and Satej Pawer, from Maharashtra’s Dhule district were arrested, while the alleged kingpin, Shantaram Pawar, switched off his phone and went absconding.

The consignment, sourced from the MP–Maharashtra border, was meant for delivery in Ahmedabad for Rs 50,000. Police have seized the vehicle, narcotics, and valuables and launched a manhunt for the absconding suppliers.

Acting on precise intelligence received on 13 February 2026, the team zeroed in on a suspicious vehicle allegedly ferrying contraband from Maharashtra under the harmless guise of an onion shipment, and in one swift swoop, the entire smuggling script unravelled.

Beneath the onion sacks lay 406.350 kilograms of ganja, a stash valued at nearly Rs 2.3 crore, revealing how traffickers are now using everyday commodities as shields for high-value narcotics runs.

The interception not only exposed the consignment but also led to the immediate arrest of two young drivers, Deepak Jat and Satej Pawer, both residents of Dhule district in Maharashtra, who until then were complete unknowns to Ahmedabad’s crime radar.

During the preliminary interrogation, the trail began stretching beyond the pickup truck, as the duo disclosed that the ganja had been loaded at Karmala village located near the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border, thereby pointing investigators toward a wider interstate network.