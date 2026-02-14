India to host fourth AI summit with Global South focus on human-centric development

NEW DELHI: More than 50 countries from the Global South will take part in the fourth edition of the AI Summit being hosted by India, signalling a decisive shift in the global AI conversation, from safety alone to human-centric development and empowerment. The summit, scheduled from 16 to 20 February, has already drawn over two lakh registrations, underscoring the scale of global interest.

The 18th evening will feature a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, while 19 February will see the inaugural session, plenary discussions, and a high-level CEO Forum. Participation is expected from 20 global leaders, 45 ministers, and 30 vice-ministers, making it one of the most politically representative AI gatherings to date.

This fourth edition marks an important evolution. While earlier summits centred on safety and public interest, India’s focus this year is firmly on making AI human-centric, investing in human capital, expanding access, and harnessing AI for inclusive development. At the heart of the summit are seven “Chakras” working groups designed to translate vision into action.

The Human Capital Chakra recognises that AI is transforming the nature of work at an unprecedented pace. It aims to equip citizens with the skills, literacy, and adaptability required to thrive in an AI-driven economy, ensuring that technological change creates opportunity rather than displacement. “Our focus is on human capital and how to use AI as an empowering tool,” a senior MEA official said.