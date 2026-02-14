Kashmiri student enrollment in Uttarakhand drops 67% amid safety concerns and climate of fear

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s educational landscape is witnessing a sharp demographic shift, as enrollment of Kashmiri students has plummeted by nearly 67% over recent years. Rising incidents of targeted harassment and assaults against students and shawl vendors from the valley have created a palpable “climate of fear,” driving many away from the state’s premier institutions.

Recent estimates show that annual arrivals of Kashmiri students in Dehradun have fallen from around 6,000 to just 2,000, dealing a significant blow to Uttarakhand’s reputation as a preferred educational hub.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), expressed concern over the declining trend. “The association urges both the Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir governments to take immediate steps to bridge the growing trust deficit,” Khuehami told TNIE.

The friction traces back to the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, when Uttarakhand reported harassment of Kashmiri students. Many were forced to vacate hostels and faced physical intimidation, fundamentally altering perceptions of safety in the state.