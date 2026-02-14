Kashmiri student enrollment in Uttarakhand drops 67% amid safety concerns and climate of fear

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s educational landscape is witnessing a sharp demographic shift, as enrollment of Kashmiri students has plummeted by nearly 67% over recent years. Rising incidents of targeted harassment and assaults against students and shawl vendors from the valley have created a palpable “climate of fear,” driving many away from the state’s premier institutions.
Recent estimates show that annual arrivals of Kashmiri students in Dehradun have fallen from around 6,000 to just 2,000, dealing a significant blow to Uttarakhand’s reputation as a preferred educational hub.
Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), expressed concern over the declining trend. “The association urges both the Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir governments to take immediate steps to bridge the growing trust deficit,” Khuehami told TNIE.
The friction traces back to the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, when Uttarakhand reported harassment of Kashmiri students. Many were forced to vacate hostels and faced physical intimidation, fundamentally altering perceptions of safety in the state.
Khuehami noted that prior to these tensions, Uttarakhand, alongside Punjab, was a top-tier destination for students from the Union Territory. “In the years following the 2019 incidents, admissions have steadily declined. Many families now prefer other states or even international destinations due to lingering security concerns,” he said.
The JKSA emphasised that individual actions should not result in collective punishment. “Every act of violence is condemnable. However, personal misconduct should not be attributed to an entire community. Holding all Kashmiris responsible for the actions of a few is unjust,” Khuehami stated.
The association also criticised the “lack of proactive measures” from the state governments, noting the absence of structured outreach to restore confidence. The decline in student numbers has affected not only academic journeys but also the local economy and the cultural diversity of Uttarakhand’s campuses.
JKSA has urged authorities to introduce confidence-building measures, including dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms, awareness campaigns, and targeted scholarships to encourage students to return.
“True integration is built on mutual respect and dignity, not intimidation,” Khuehami concluded, calling for collaborative action to ensure Uttarakhand remains a welcoming destination for all students.