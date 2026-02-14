Ladakh leaders reject MHA proposal of Territorial Council for Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed the creation of Territorial Council for Ladakh with the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Hill Council serving as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

The proposal, however, was rejected by Ladakhi leaders, who reiterated their long-standing demand for statehood and grant of the Sixth Schedule for the region.

The proposal was floated by MHA during the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh, chaired by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai held in New Delhi on February 4.

The HPC comprised MHA officials, Ladakh MP, Lt Governor Ladakh, CEC Leh and Kargil Hill Development Councils and leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA, which is an amalgam of political, social, trade, and religious groups from Leh and Kargil districts and spearheading joint agitation for 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay told TNIE that during the meeting, MHA floated the idea of establishing a Territorial Council for Ladakh.

Under the proposal, the CEC Ladakh autonomous Hill Council would function as Chief Minister while the Deputy CEC would assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Ladakh UT.

The LAB co-chairman said both KDA and LAB rejected the MHA’s proposal out rightly on the spot.

“We told them we are not ready to discuss it and we reject it,” he said, adding both LAB and KDA leaders reiterated their demand for grant of Sixth Schedule status and full-fledged statehood with a legislature for Ladakh.