MEA reports 1.67 lakh deportations; flags rise in fake overseas job rackets

CHANDIGARH: More than 1.67 lakh Indian nationals have been deported to India over the past five years, according to the latest figures shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The highest number of deportations—1.21 lakh—were from Saudi Arabia. This was followed by 22,209 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 6,743 from Malaysia, 5,319 from Qatar, 4,375 from the United States, and 2,180 from Myanmar.

The data was shared in a written reply by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to an unstarred question raised by Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the Lok Sabha. The reply stated that 1.67 lakh Indian nationals were deported between 2021 and 2025.

In addition to the major countries listed above, deportations were reported from several other nations.

Amid growing concern over youth falling victim to fraudulent travel agents, the MEA acknowledged instances where dubious entities lured Indian nationals with fake overseas job offers, particularly through social media platforms. Many victims, including those from Punjab and other northern states, were allegedly misled by illegal and unscrupulous recruitment agents and travelled abroad through unauthorized channels.

Between 2023 and 2025, a total of 3,925 complaints were filed across the country, and 955 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against fraudulent travel and unauthorized recruiting agents.

Among the states, Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of complaints at 1,495, with 35 FIRs registered. Kerala recorded 625 complaints and 442 FIRs, while Tamil Nadu registered 357 complaints and 123 FIRs. Punjab reported 154 complaints and 107 FIRs and Telangana, 339 complaints and 99 FIRs.