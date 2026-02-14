'Mr Piyush Goyal, don’t lie,' Rahul Gandhi counters minister over India – US trade deal

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal over the India–US trade agreement, and urged him not to lie about the ‘reality ‘of the deal.

In a video message posted on X, Gandhi said ‘a minister in the Modi government’ is unaware of the fact that Bangladesh has decided to import cotton from the United States instead of India. He argued that if the US grants Bangladesh zero-tariff access, it would severely hurt India’s textile industry.

“If the United States gives Bangladesh zero tariff, what do you expect our textile people to do? Their competitor is Bangladesh. If Bangladesh imports US cotton at zero per cent duty, India is finished. The textile industry is finished,” Gandhi said.

He also rejected the argument that importing US cotton would benefit India. Indian cotton is largely exported to Bangladesh and sustains India’s textile mills, he said.

“One of Narendra Modi’s ministers said that if we also import US cotton, we too will benefit. If we choose the Bangladesh route, our cotton farmers and the cotton industry will be destroyed; and if we do not choose it, then our textile industry will be destroyed. This is the truth,” he said.

Gandhi claimed that the ‘minister does not know that Bangladesh will no longer buy cotton from India and has opted to import from the US instead.

“This is the truth of the US deal. the reality of Narendra Modi’s agreement. Piyush Goyal ji please don’t lie,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after Goyal termed him as a “habitual liar” who spreads “falsehoods” and attempts to mislead farmers regarding the India–US trade deal.