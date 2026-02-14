Mumbai's new BJP Mayor vows action against 'illegal Bangladeshis'; opposition asks for focus on civic issues

"Birth certificates were issued in the names of persons who do not exist and even hospitals mentioned in the records were fake. All records issued after January 1, 2026 have now been ordered to be verified and scrutinised. In one case, a doctor named Ashraf Kazi issued a birth certificate in 2015 for a home delivery despite not being present. Despite complaints, no action was taken against him," Tawde claimed.

Asserting that action was not taken in several cases, Tawde alleged the functioning of some civic officials was "callous."

As per information shared by Somaiya, at least 1,000 persons in Mumbai may be holding such illegal birth certificates, Tawde claimed.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will verify the birth certificates and Aadhaar cards of street vendors and hawkers across the city. There will be no leniency. If they are using bogus documents, action will be taken. We want footpaths free for pedestrians and will continue our drive against illegal stalls and encroachments," she said.

Upon her election as Mumbai mayor, Tawde had alleged that Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees had encroached on the city's footpaths, and clearing these encroachments would be among her priorities.

Taking a dig at Tawde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said the Mayor's entire existence seemed to be about Bangladeshis and not civic issues in the city.

Dealing with Bangladeshis residing illegally in India is the job of the Union Home Ministry and the state department, Thackeray said.

He accused the Centre as well as the state of hiding its "failure" over large number of Bangladeshis "infiltrating," adding it only proves that the BJP-led Union government is a big failure when it comes to national security.

"So the mayor's entire existence now seems to be about Bangladesh- not the civic issues in Mumbai like dug up roads, garbage that isn't picked up, inaccessible footpaths, builders encroaching on open spaces, polluted water and air," Thackeray said in a post on Facebook while asserting the BJP needs to answer important questions.

"If it is true, how did Bangladeshis illegally enter India? How did they cross over from the almost one end of India, all the way towards the south west, making their way through so many BJP run states? How did they stay for so long- the BJP is running the Union govt for over a decade," the Worli MLA questioned.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the BJP was paying more attention to Bangladeshis than the concerns of Mumbaikars.

If the BJP was so concerned about the issue, it should have appointed Kirit Somaiya as the mayor of Mumbai and Tawde could then have focused on the "real problems" facing the city, he said ridiculing the ruling party.

"Illegal immigration from Bangladesh remains a serious issue in Mumbai and across the country and should be addressed by the BJP-led Central government. The BJP has failed to resolve the issue despite being in power at the Centre," Crasto added.

