'Piyush Goyal ji..dont lie': Rahul vs Commerce Minister over Congress leader's meeting with farmers

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a heated exchange over the India-US trade deal, after the latter accused the Congress leader of trying to "misguide" the farmers of the country.
Describing Rahul Gandhi's meeting with leaders of major farm unions from across the country on Friday as "stage-managed, artificial and fake," Piyush Goyal alleged the Congress leader was trying to misguide the "innocent and hardworking annadatas (food providers)"
"Mr Rahul Gandhi has once again rolled out a stage-managed, most artificial and fake narrative. This time, he is shooting from the shoulders of a few Congress party activists, who are pretending to be farmer leaders - in a completely artificial, and baseless conversation," Goyal said in a video shared on X, along with the caption "Farzi (fake) Rahul Gandhi."
Alleging that Gandhi's claims regarding the trade deal were "fake and fabricated," the minister said that the interests of farmers have been "fully protected by the Modi government."
"When I say fully protected, I say it on record and with full responsibility. This is a trade deal that will help our farmers, fishermen, youth, MSMEs, artisans and startups...," the minister said.
"Rahul Gandhi, today you stand completely exposed as a drama artist and a relentless peddler of fake, baseless allegations and fabricated stories," he added.
Goyal claimed that commodities such as soyameal and corn have not been given any concessions under the trade agreement and therefore do not pose a threat to the farmers. Regarding import of apples, the minister said the government has not permitted unlimited imports but only introduced a quota lower than existing import levels.
He added that imports will be allowed only at a Minimum Import Price of 80 rupees per kilogram, along with a duty of 25 rupees per kilogram.
Responding to the minister's remarks, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday posted a video on X, in which he repeated concerns regarding the textile industry and claimed that the trade deal would negatively impact the cotton farmers and the textile exporters.
"Piyush Goyal ji, dont lie..." Rahul said in the video and reiterated that the trade deal is a "surrender" as it "is likely to inflict deep damage" on both cotton farmers and the textile industry in the country.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with the leaders of 17 major farm unions and discussed the need for a nationwide movement to oppose the India-US interim trade deal.
Sharing glimpses from the meeting, Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, "Narendra "surrender" Modi has betrayed India’s farmers—and the farmers have realized this. This isn’t just a trade deal; it’s a direct assault on the livelihoods of our food providers."
"In today’s meeting in Parliament with the delegation from farmers’ unions, their concerns were clearly evident. Farmers struggling with inflation, rising costs, and uncertainty over MSP are now being left unprepared to face foreign crops backed by massive subsidies and mechanical might," he said.
Asserting that the Congress party will stand with the farmers for their "rights, security, and dignity," Rahul Gandhi said, "This isn’t a fair fight; it’s one-sided pressure. The government’s hollow assurances won’t work anymore. The future of farmers cannot be bartered away without their consent."