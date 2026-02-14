'Piyush Goyal ji..dont lie': Rahul vs Commerce Minister over Congress leader's meeting with farmers

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a heated exchange over the India-US trade deal, after the latter accused the Congress leader of trying to "misguide" the farmers of the country.

Describing Rahul Gandhi's meeting with leaders of major farm unions from across the country on Friday as "stage-managed, artificial and fake," Piyush Goyal alleged the Congress leader was trying to misguide the "innocent and hardworking annadatas (food providers)"

"Mr Rahul Gandhi has once again rolled out a stage-managed, most artificial and fake narrative. This time, he is shooting from the shoulders of a few Congress party activists, who are pretending to be farmer leaders - in a completely artificial, and baseless conversation," Goyal said in a video shared on X, along with the caption "Farzi (fake) Rahul Gandhi."