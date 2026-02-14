PM Modi makes historic landing at North East's first emergency landing facility in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft, which took off from the Chabua airfield carrying the Prime Minister, landed at the ELF located on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district.

“Historic moment as Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji inaugurates the first Emergency Landing Facility in Northeast India at Moran, Dibrugarh,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Later, the Prime Minister witnessed an aerial display of fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters at Moran. Earlier, the IAF undertook successful trials on the 4.2-km stretch.

This ELF is the first of its kind in the Northeast, specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies. It is strategically important considering that the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh is just a few hundred kilometres away.

“It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast,” an official statement said.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.