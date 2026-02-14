PM witnesses special IAF aerial show at emergency landing facility in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed an aerial show featuring IAF's fighter jets and transport helicopters, which are engaged for emergency situations and responses, at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The 4.2-km ELF in Moran --the first-of-its-kind in the northeast region-- was earlier in the day inaugurated by the PM, who arrived in Assam on a day-long visit.

In the over 20-minute aerial display, the IAF pilots displayed precision take-off and landing at the ELF on Moran Bypass.

A Sukhoi-30 MKI was the first jet to take-off, followed by a Rafale aircraft.

IAF's 'workhorse' An-32 helicopter, designed for ferrying both cargo and passengers, performed a 'touch and go'.

A three-aircraft set each of Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale then roared over the Moran sky in quick succession.