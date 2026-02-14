Pregnant woman dies after illegal caesarean by unqualified duo in Ambedkarnagar; two arrested, hospital sealed

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, two men with no medical qualifications have been arrested in Ambedkarnagar for allegedly performing a caesarean section at an unregistered hospital, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old expectant mother.

The accused, Yogesh Verma, 32, an arts graduate from Malipur, and Shubham Vishwakarma, 19, a Class 12 student from Sultanpur, were reportedly conducting surgeries at Navjeevan Hospital in Bukhiya village under the Baskhari Bazaar police station area without any recognised medical qualification.

According to police sources, Priyanka, wife of Sandeep Kumar Verma, was admitted to the hospital on 5 February for childbirth. Verma and Vishwakarma allegedly performed a caesarean section, following which she developed severe bleeding complications.