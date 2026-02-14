Shillong-bound IndiGo flight placed in isolation bay in Kolkata airport after bomb threat

KOLKATA: A Shillong-bound aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Saturday after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb had been placed in the plane, an official statement said.

The discovery was made before passengers boarded the IndiGo flight 6E3074.

During boarding, crew members found the piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet. Immediately after the note was discovered, passengers were removed from the aircraft.

"Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The checking process is going on," the NSCBI director said..

The aircraft is being thoroughly searched, but nothing has been found so far, an AAI spokesperson said.

"The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay, and all precautionary measures as per standard operating procedure are being taken," the statement added.

(WIth inputs from ANI, PTI)