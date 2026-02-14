Six-year-old boy dies during MRI scan in Greater Noida, family alleges negligence

NOIDA: A six-year-old boy has died allegedly during an MRI procedure at a private diagnostic centre in Greater Noida, with his family accusing the facility of negligence and administration of expired medicine or an overdose, officials said on Saturday.

The facility was sealed on Friday, and a four-member committee was formed to probe the incident, Dr Chandan Soni of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Health Department told PTI.

"The exact cause of death is not known yet and will be determined after completion of the enquiry," Soni said.