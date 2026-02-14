Three CoBRA personnel, car driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

RAIPUR: A tragic accident on Saturday morning near the Khapri bypass road in the Dhamtari district, over 80 km from Raipur, claimed the lives of three jawans from the elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 201 Battalion (Jagdalpur) and the car driver.

According to reports, five people were travelling in a car coming back from Jagdalpur (Bastar).

Near the Khapri bypass, the car collided with a truck parked on the side of the National Highway. The car (Maruti Swift Dzire) was completely mangled.

Jawan Abhimaan Rai remains in critical condition. "After receiving primary treatment locally, he was rushed to Raipur for advanced medical attention, said Suraj Singh Parihar," Dhamtari SP.

"The victims have been identified as sub-inspector Umed Singh, head constable Mukesh Kumar, constable Rajkumar and a civilian driver Hiralal Nagar," the SP added.

