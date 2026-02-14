Three CoBRA personnel, car driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari
RAIPUR: A tragic accident on Saturday morning near the Khapri bypass road in the Dhamtari district, over 80 km from Raipur, claimed the lives of three jawans from the elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 201 Battalion (Jagdalpur) and the car driver.
According to reports, five people were travelling in a car coming back from Jagdalpur (Bastar).
Near the Khapri bypass, the car collided with a truck parked on the side of the National Highway. The car (Maruti Swift Dzire) was completely mangled.
Jawan Abhimaan Rai remains in critical condition. "After receiving primary treatment locally, he was rushed to Raipur for advanced medical attention, said Suraj Singh Parihar," Dhamtari SP.
"The victims have been identified as sub-inspector Umed Singh, head constable Mukesh Kumar, constable Rajkumar and a civilian driver Hiralal Nagar," the SP added.
According to reports, five people were travelling in a car coming back from Jagdalpur (Bastar). Near the Khapri bypass, the car collided with a truck parked on the side of the National Highway. The car (Maruti Swift Dzire) was completely mangled.
Witnesses, startled by the deafening sound of the collision, rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities. The police reached the scene immediately to initiate rescue operations.
Sadly, the personnel were on their way to Raipur, availing of leave.
The police have recovered the bodies from the wreckage and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of three Cobra jawans, describing the incident as ‘deeply heart-wrenching’.
"The death of our brave soldiers, dedicated to the service of the nation, is extremely painful. This is an irreparable loss. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief," the CM stated.