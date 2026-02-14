Two arrested as Uttarakhand STF busts high-tech cheating racket during SSC exam in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a major crackdown on recruitment fraud, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has dismantled a sophisticated cheating syndicate during the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Recruitment Examination 2025. Two key operatives were arrested for allegedly promising candidates guaranteed success in exchange for hefty bribes.

The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar and Bhaskar Naithani, were apprehended following a joint operation by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh STF units. The team raided Mahadev Digital Zone, located within the premises of MKP Inter College in Dehradun, while the examination was in progress.

Inspector General (STF) Nilesh Bharne said the gang had allegedly demanded up to Rs 10 lakh per candidate to facilitate success in the competitive examination. “We have sealed the examination centre and seized several high-tech electronic devices used for cheating,” he said.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination is a nationwide recruitment drive conducted by the Government of India for posts under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

The STF had been on heightened alert following intelligence inputs about organised cheating rackets targeting central recruitment examinations. According to officials, both the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand STF units received specific information that a syndicate was misleading candidates and attempting to deploy advanced technology to leak or solve examination papers for money.