Two, including BLO, arrested in Bengal on charge of murder

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a Booth level Officer (BLO), were arrested on Friday from the Baduria area in North 24 district in West Bengal on charges of murdering a man over an extramarital relationship.

The accused BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gayen were produced before the Basirhat court and were remanded to be taken into police custody for further investigation.

According to police, the deceased Nasir Ali had been missing since 9 February. His family members lodged a complaint with the local Baduria police station.

His family also alleged that the accused introducing himself as an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), called up Nasir over his mobile on 9 February, asking him to give a photocopy of his mother’s Aadhaar card, required for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.