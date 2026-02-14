Two, including BLO, arrested in Bengal on charge of murder

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a Booth level Officer (BLO), were arrested on Friday from the Baduria area in North 24 district in West Bengal on charges of murdering a man over an extramarital relationship.
The accused BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gayen were produced before the Basirhat court and were remanded to be taken into police custody for further investigation.
According to police, the deceased Nasir Ali had been missing since 9 February. His family members lodged a complaint with the local Baduria police station.
His family also alleged that the accused introducing himself as an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), called up Nasir over his mobile on 9 February, asking him to give a photocopy of his mother’s Aadhaar card, required for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Soon after getting the call, Nasir, riding in his two-wheeler, left his residence to hand the caller over the photocopy of his mother’s Aadhaar card.
Then, Nasir went missing, and he was not available on his mobile phone since 9 February evening.
Police began investigations based on a complaint lodged by Nasir’s family and recovered his shoes from a roadside canal on 10 February.
His two-wheeler was also found lying on the edge of the canal. Locals in the area staged a protest demanding that police find Nasir.
Following a series of interrogations, both the accused BLO Rizwan and Sagar reportedly confessed to investigating police officials about the incident.
Police intensified the investigations and conducted search operations in different canals and the local Ichchhamati River bordering Bangladesh.
Finally, the dismembered body parts of 30-year-old Nasir were found in different packets lying in one of the nearby canals.
Preliminary investigation found that Rizwan had an extramarital relationship with Ali's wife, and he had asked the deceased to meet him at a deserted place late on the evening of 9 February on the pretext of SIR.