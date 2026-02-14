Union Cabinet approves extension of Noida Metro's Aqua Line

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an extension of the Aqua Line of Noida Metro from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden.
The 11.5 km-long corridor will have eight elevated stations.
Briefing about the development, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the project would significantly improve public transportation in Noida and provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including interchange at Botanical Garden (Blue Line) and Magenta Line.
Once the new line is operationalised, Noida and Greater Noida will have 61.62 Km of active Metro Rail Network.
The phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including major commercial hubs such as Advant Business Park, Skymark One Mall, Mall of Noida and sectors where offices of major multinationals are located sectorstor 145, 157, 126, 132, 135, and 127.
“Noida is an important hub…the new project is one of the solutions to improve connectivity in the city. With this, connectivity to the Delhi Metro Rail Corridors will also improve. It is also important for the middle class and young generation, which lays the foundation of the entire productivity growth,” said Vaishnaw.
"By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, the extension corridor will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to employment, business, education and general transit," read a statement issued by the Government.
Officials said that with the extension, traffic congestion in the region is expected to alleviate.
"Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety and also significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport," they added.
"Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city and transportation hubs, such as Delhi’s Airport, railway stations and various bus depots in Delhi, can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions,” said officials.