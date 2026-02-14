Union Cabinet approves extension of Noida Metro's Aqua Line

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an extension of the Aqua Line of Noida Metro from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden.

The 11.5 km-long corridor will have eight elevated stations.

Briefing about the development, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the project would significantly improve public transportation in Noida and provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including interchange at Botanical Garden (Blue Line) and Magenta Line.

Once the new line is operationalised, Noida and Greater Noida will have 61.62 Km of active Metro Rail Network.

The phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including major commercial hubs such as Advant Business Park, Skymark One Mall, Mall of Noida and sectors where offices of major multinationals are located sectorstor 145, 157, 126, 132, 135, and 127.