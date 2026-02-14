Union Minister Pradhan vows to protect farmers; slams Congress for ‘misinformation’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stressed that the government will never compromise on the interests of farmers.

In a statement, Pradhan said, “Farmers’ interests are fully protected, dairy and poultry are safeguarded, and exports are expanding, directly strengthening livelihoods. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India will never compromise on the interests of our ‘Annadatas.’”

Referring to trade agreements with the US, the minister said, “On the global stage, India has delivered a historic win by securing duty-free access to the US for garment and textile exports, injecting fresh momentum into industry, manufacturing, and India’s global economic presence.”

He lashed out at Congress, accusing it of doing nothing to address farmers’ real concerns. “Against our record of delivery, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress offer nothing but misinformation, theatrics, and divisive politics,” he charged. They have repeatedly tried to downplay India’s global achievements and have sought to undermine the confidence of citizens and youth, he alleged. “Their politics thrives not on solutions, but on denial, distortion, and manufactured outrage,” he reiterated.

He said, “These repeated theatrics and false narratives have been exposed to the nation time and again, yet Congress refuses to course-correct, choosing division over development.”

Pradhan added that it was clear India would not be distracted, misled, or slowed by the politics of failure. “Our nation and its people will always move forward — strong, self-reliant, and globally respected,” he said.