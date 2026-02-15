Amid rising crime in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Congress condemns 'hooliganism in Hanuman's name'

DEHRADUN: The Congress on Sunday condemned the increasing incidents of crime perpetrated by right-wing organisations like Bajrang Dal and declared that it would no longer tolerate "hooliganism" carried out under the name of Hanuman.

The party announced that the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) would act as a "shield" for citizens against elements disrupting the peace in Devbhoomi.

Addressing a joint press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Sunday, IYC National General Secretary Surbhi Dwivedi and Uttarakhand Congress Chief Spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasauni condemned the rise in communal violence along religious lines.

Surbhi Dwivedi objected to the use of Lord Hanuman’s name to justify vigilante violence. "As a practicing Sanatani Hindu, I take grave objection to miscreants engaging in hooliganism in the name of Bajrang Bali," she stated.

She added, "Their activities have been reduced to harassing couples on Valentine’s Day and attacking shops belonging to minorities. Does this serve the cause of Hinduism?"

Dwivedi suggested that if the government cannot rein in these fringe elements, the organisations should be renamed.

"Stop insulting the name of Bajrang Bali. If they operate with state impunity, call them the Dhami-Modi Dal instead," she said.