Amid rising crime in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Congress condemns 'hooliganism in Hanuman's name'

DEHRADUN: The Congress on Sunday condemned the increasing incidents of crime perpetrated by right-wing organisations like Bajrang Dal and declared that it would no longer tolerate "hooliganism" carried out under the name of Hanuman.
The party announced that the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) would act as a "shield" for citizens against elements disrupting the peace in Devbhoomi.
Addressing a joint press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Sunday, IYC National General Secretary Surbhi Dwivedi and Uttarakhand Congress Chief Spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasauni condemned the rise in communal violence along religious lines.
Surbhi Dwivedi objected to the use of Lord Hanuman’s name to justify vigilante violence. "As a practicing Sanatani Hindu, I take grave objection to miscreants engaging in hooliganism in the name of Bajrang Bali," she stated.
She added, "Their activities have been reduced to harassing couples on Valentine’s Day and attacking shops belonging to minorities. Does this serve the cause of Hinduism?"
Dwivedi suggested that if the government cannot rein in these fringe elements, the organisations should be renamed.
"Stop insulting the name of Bajrang Bali. If they operate with state impunity, call them the Dhami-Modi Dal instead," she said.
Garima Mahra Dasauni raised alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the state capital. She pointed out that five murders had occurred in Dehradun within the last 15 days alone.
"Dehradun is rapidly turning into a 'Crime Capital.' When daylight shootings occur just steps away from the Police Headquarters and the Secretariat, how can an ordinary citizen feel safe?" Dasauni asked.
She alleged that the state administration is preoccupied with "event management" while the fear of the law has vanished among criminals.
The Congress leaders questioned why these organisations, which claim to be "protectors of the faith," remained silent for more serious cases such as the quest for justice for Ankita Bhandari.
"If these groups were true protectors, they would focus on the education of underprivileged children rather than creating an atmosphere of fear in society," the leaders remarked.
The spokespersons announced that Youth Congress workers would actively intervene to protect the innocent.
"If these goons harass any poor or innocent individual, we urge the public to contact Youth Congress workers immediately. We will stand as a shield against any attempt to destroy the cultural harmony of Uttarakhand," the party declared.