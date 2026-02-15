Chhattisgarh achieves 100 per cent electrification target for tribal communities under PM-JANMAN

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has emerged as a leading state in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company (CSPDCL) has become the first in India to achieve a 100 per cent electrification target under the scheme, bringing grid power to the doorstep of the country’s most vulnerable populations, the officials told TNIE.

The PM-JANMAN mission, launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was designed to bridge the gap for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

In Chhattisgarh, the initiative focused on seven specific tribes: the Abujhmariya, Baiga, Bharia, Pahari Korva, Kamar, Agariya, and Birhor.

Following a meticulous survey, the state identified 7,160 households that had remained in the dark for decades. Now these PVTG households in Chhattisgarh joined the key electricity Grid.