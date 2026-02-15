Chhattisgarh achieves 100 per cent electrification target for tribal communities under PM-JANMAN
RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has emerged as a leading state in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).
The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company (CSPDCL) has become the first in India to achieve a 100 per cent electrification target under the scheme, bringing grid power to the doorstep of the country’s most vulnerable populations, the officials told TNIE.
The PM-JANMAN mission, launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was designed to bridge the gap for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).
In Chhattisgarh, the initiative focused on seven specific tribes: the Abujhmariya, Baiga, Bharia, Pahari Korva, Kamar, Agariya, and Birhor.
Following a meticulous survey, the state identified 7,160 households that had remained in the dark for decades. Now these PVTG households in Chhattisgarh joined the key electricity Grid.
Despite the logistical burden posed by dense forests and rugged terrains, the state accomplished the desired aim and developed a robust infrastructure—including towers, feeders, and transformers—at a total cost of Rs 37 crore.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the state Energy Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav lauded the achievement, emphasising that the mission was not just about wires and poles, but about dignity and inclusion.
"Providing grid electricity to our most vulnerable sections is a testament to our commitment to 'Antyodaya'—serving the last person in the line," CM Sai stated, expressing his appreciation for the technical teams that worked in the remote zones.
For its swift and effective execution, Chhattisgarh has been officially recognised as the “Best Performing State” at the national level.
The state isn't stopping at the PM-JANMAN success. Under the Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), Chhattisgarh is currently tackling a massive expansion project to electrify 65,711 houses across 6,863 villages in 28 districts.
CSPDCL Managing Director Bhim Singh has called on his teams to maintain their momentum, ensuring that the remaining infrastructure is developed within the stipulated timeline. As these remote hamlets light up, the state is effectively plugging the developmental gap, proving that even the most isolated communities are no longer out of reach.