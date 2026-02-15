Failed relationship is not rape: Uttarakhand HC quashes case over broken marriage promise

DEHRADUN: In a significant legal clarification, the Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that a long-term consensual relationship between two adults cannot be categorised as rape merely because it later fails to culminate in marriage.

The court held that the inability to fulfil a promise of marriage does not by itself constitute an offence under Section 376 of the IPC, unless it is established that the promise was malafide or false from the very beginning.

The ruling came while hearing a petition filed by Suraj Bora, who sought the quashing of a criminal case and a chargesheet filed against him by a Mussoorie-based woman.

The complainant had alleged that she entered into a physical relationship with the accused on the assurance that they would marry within 45 days.

Setting aside the proceedings pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dehradun, Justice Ashish Naithani observed that consent given by an adult woman is not automatically “vitiated” or invalidated merely because a relationship subsequently ends.