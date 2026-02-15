GATEway to jail: Chhattisgarh police bust tech-savvy cheating racket in Raipur, arrest six

RAIPUR: Raipur Police arrested six persons from Haryana on Sunday in connection with a cheating racket targeting the national-level Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

During the operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patel (IPS), six persons were arrested and specialised electronic communication equipment were seized.

Acting on credible intelligence, a joint task force comprising the Raipur Police and the Anti-Crime and Criminal Unit (ACCU) established discreet surveillance around the ION Digital Zone in Sarona area of the state capital.

Officers intercepted individuals near the perimeter acting suspiciously and carrying unauthorised electronic gear and found that candidates inside the hall were equipped with concealed, microscopic Bluetooth devices.