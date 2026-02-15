Home guard killed, another injured in Kaziranga rhino attack

GUWAHATI: A forest home guard was killed while another was injured when a rhino attacked them at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) on Sunday.

The deceased individual, identified as Sahabuddin, hailed from Assam’s Nagaon district. He and the injured, Ramen Borah, were on duty when the incident occurred.

“I am deeply saddened to inform you that one of our staff members, Sahabuddin, a home guard posted in Bordoloni Camp of Kohora Range, was attacked by a rhino at about 12 noon while on duty and passed away while being brought to Kohora Hospital,” Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, told media persons.

The injured person was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The KNP&TR is known worldwide for the greater one-horned rhinos.

According to a 2022 census, the park has 2,613 rhinos, constituting around 70% of the world’s one-horned rhino population.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006. Kaziranga is also home to large populations of Indian elephant, wild water buffalo and swamp deer.