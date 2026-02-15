I4C alerts employees against the Eighth Pay Commission app scam

NEW DELHI: Online scammers have allegedly devised a new method to target government employees by circulating a fake mobile application linked to the proposed 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), according to an alert issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It said fraudsters have launched a fraudulent WhatsApp campaign that claims to offer a salary calculator for revised pay under the anticipated salary award by the pay commission.

The advisory, released by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the MHA, cautions that cybercriminals are sharing deceptive messages encouraging employees to download an APK file to calculate their revised salaries.

The file is falsely presented as an official “8th CPC Salary Calculator” or “Salary Revision Tool,” crafted to appear authentic and trustworthy.

According to officials, once the malicious APK file is downloaded and installed, fraudsters can gain unauthorised access to the victim’s mobile phone.