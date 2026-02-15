I4C alerts employees against the Eighth Pay Commission app scam

NEW DELHI: Online scammers have allegedly devised a new method to target government employees by circulating a fake mobile application linked to the proposed 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), according to an alert issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
It said fraudsters have launched a fraudulent WhatsApp campaign that claims to offer a salary calculator for revised pay under the anticipated salary award by the pay commission.
The advisory, released by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the MHA, cautions that cybercriminals are sharing deceptive messages encouraging employees to download an APK file to calculate their revised salaries.
The file is falsely presented as an official “8th CPC Salary Calculator” or “Salary Revision Tool,” crafted to appear authentic and trustworthy.
According to officials, once the malicious APK file is downloaded and installed, fraudsters can gain unauthorised access to the victim’s mobile phone.
This access may enable them to extract sensitive personal and financial information, including banking details, SMS messages, and one-time passwords (OTPs).
In some cases, scammers may even carry out unauthorised financial transactions without the victim’s knowledge, potentially leading to significant monetary losses.
The advisory makes it clear that the government does not distribute APK files through WhatsApp or any other messaging platform.
Users have been strongly advised not to download applications from unverified or unknown sources, as installing such files can expose devices to malware, resulting in data theft and financial fraud.
Authorities have also urged government employees and pensioners to rely solely on official government websites and verified portals for updates regarding salary revisions, pensions, or developments related to the 8th Pay Commission.
They have also emphasised the importance of exercising caution when receiving unsolicited messages, particularly those containing suspicious links or attachments.
Officials believe the scam is strategically timed, as millions of central government employees and pensioners eagerly await clarity on potential pay revisions, cybercriminals are exploiting the uncertainty and heightened interest surrounding the 8th Pay Commission.
By leveraging anticipation and curiosity, fraudsters are attempting to lure unsuspecting victims into downloading the malicious application.
Investigators note that the scam follows a deliberate pattern. Victims typically receive a WhatsApp message claiming they can instantly check their revised salary.
The message includes an attached APK file, often named in a way that suggests official endorsement.
Once installed, the application may secretly deploy additional malware, granting remote control to scammers who can monitor activity, intercept sensitive information, and manipulate financial accounts.
Cybersecurity experts point out that such scams frequently spike during major government announcements, policy changes, or financial reforms. Public interest and urgency create opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit trust and spread misinformation.
As investigations continue, authorities have reiterated the need for vigilance and digital awareness, urging employees to remain cautious and report suspicious messages to the appropriate cybercrime authorities.