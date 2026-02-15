Kangra to get Asia’s longest 4.3 Km zipline at Naddi

CHANDIGARH: To give a major fillip to tourism in the picturesque Dhauladhar valley of Kangra district, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to develop Asia’s longest zipline project of 4.3 kilometres at Naddi.

Naddi is located at Dhauladhar valley of Kangra district at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore. The zipline at the Naddi View Point in Dharamshala, a location renowned for its panoramic vistas, is proposed to be completed within 36 months.

The project will feature four stations, Gallu (starting point), Ball village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad (terminating point), offering visitors a thrilling experience while showcasing the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dhauladhar ranges.