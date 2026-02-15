Maharashtra ATS raids 21 sites in Yavatmal, Ahilyanagar targeting extremist activity

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday morning initiated a massive search operation across nearly 21 different locations based on specific intelligence regarding extremist activities.

The Maharashtra ATS launched extensive searches across the districts of Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar. Based on specific intelligence regarding extremist elements, the ATS has been conducting raids since Sunday morning at approximately 21 different locations.

These operations include searches at 14 sites within the Pusad and Umarkhed areas of Yavatmal, along with seven additional locations in Ahilyanagar, as the squad continues its investigative sweep.

In January, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Idhu Islam, a close associate of Chhangur Baba, from Nagpur in connection with its investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating in the state.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police and the Maharashtra ATS and UP ATS. As per the statement, Idhu Islam played a key role in managing funds and logistics for the conversion network.

In October last year, in a major development in the ongoing probe into the Pune ISIS module case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with the Pune police, conducted extensive searches across multiple parts of the city.