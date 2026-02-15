'Make-or-break year': Congress eyes alliance with GFP for 2027 Goa elections

PANAJI: The Congress has signalled an alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the 2027 assembly elections, asserting the combine would form the next government in the coastal state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar made a statement regarding the alliance at the Carnival 2026 festivities in Fartoda on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Patkar said, "Right now, you are told to eat, drink and be merry only for four days during the carnival. Once we form our government along with the Goa Forward Party, you can eat, drink and make merry every day."

Carnival 2026 is being held at multiple locations in the coastal state since Friday and will culminate on February 17.

Patkar made the statement in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Goa in-charge, Manikrao Thakare, and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai.

The Congress has worked for the development of the state, but has become slow, Sardesai said. "They have to act fast. This is a make-or-break year," he said, referring to the elections due next year.

The Congress currently has three MLAs, and Sardesai is the only legislator from the GFP in the 40-member assembly.