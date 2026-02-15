Maximum professors of practice hired in Tamil Nadu followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat: UGC Data

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu is leading the way in hiring industry experts as professors of practice in its Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to impart real-world experiences in the classroom.

The state is followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to UGC data.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2022 released guidelines to hire professors of practice (PoP) at HEIs to inject professional acumen into classroom environments, in order to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The position is strictly temporary and does not displace sanctioned posts. Eligibility demands a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience - ideally in senior positions.

According to the data, 1,841 PoPs have been hired by 349 HEIs so far, the maximum of them being in Tamil Nadu (395).

While 193 PoPs have been hired in Maharashtra (193), Gujarat and Karnataka have appointed 179 and 170 professionals, respectively.

Leading the way in hiring industry professionals in the academic workforce are private universities, while the central universities have hired only 15 PoPs so far.