'Not bound by whip': Nehru's message to Congress MPs during 1954 LS Speaker removal debate

It is a serious matter when the honour of Parliament is concerned, Nehru said. What is said about the speaker, what is done about the speaker comes back on each one of us who claim to be members of this House, the then PM said.

"I wish members to realise this because I have felt sad and very sad ever since this matter came up before the House. We have known the speaker for many years and we have seen him function and it is possible that some of us may not have exactly the same opinion about him as others have; it is possible," he said.

"It has so happened that some of us have not particularly liked a decision of his or a ruling of his. It is one thing not to like a ruling or to disagree with it or even to feel, if I may say so, slightly irritated about something that has happened. These things happen. But, it is completely a different thing to challenge the bona fides of the very person in whose keeping is the honour of this House," Nehru had said.

"When we challenge his bona fides, we betray before our countrymen and indeed before the world that we are little men and that is the seriousness of the situation. It is for you to decide because we are displaying to the world and to our country that we are little, quarrelsome men who indulge in frivolity, who indulge in accusation without thinking what that means and without thinking what the consequences of it might be," he had said.

"I do not say that it is not possible at all to raise a motion against the Speaker. Of course, the Constitution has provided it. Nobody challenges the right of the Opposition or any Member of the House to put forward this motion. I do not deny that right since it has been given by the Constitution. The point is not the legal right but the propriety; the desirability of doing it," he said.

Responding to examples given by the Opposition, Nehru said, "Mr. (SS) More in his soft and gentle voice, which often contains many bitter things, went on and told us of what happened to the head of a king in England in the 17th century He told us of the practice of the British House of Commons 200 years ago and all that. I listened with amazement. Here was a serious matter, here we are in the middle of the 20th century, in the Republic of India, and we are told about what happened in the Middle Ages or some other time in England."

"It is true that we follow to a considerable extent the practices of the British Parliament, but it is also true that even the practices of the British Parliament are not governed today by what happened in the 17th century there," he said.

"But apart from that, we are not concerned with what happened in the British Parliament. We are concerned with the honour of our Parliament, we are concerned with the honour of the person who holds up the dignity and the prestige of this Parliament," he said.

"I listened to a number of speeches delivered from the opposite side. It was an exhibition of incompetence, frivolity and lack of substance," he said.