Police allegedly lathi-charge farmers protesting against landfill site in Ghaziabad, several injured

GHAZIABAD: A protest against a local landfill site turned violent on Sunday afternoon in Meerpur Hindu village in Loni as farmers and police personnel engaged in a heated confrontation, leading to alleged stone pelting and police lathi-charge, injuring both farmers and cops.

The unrest began when local residents reportedly broke open the main gates of the dumping ground to stage a sit-in.

The situation later escalated, resulting in alleged injuries to both police and farmers and a war of words on social media.

The protesters alleged that police launched a brutal lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

A farmer named Manoj Kumar claimed that approximately 50 to 60 protestors sustained injuries on their hands and heads.