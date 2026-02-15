Punjab CM Mann hospitalised after attending Maha Shivratri festivities

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon reportedly due to high blood pressure. He has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Mann had taken part in Maha Shivratri events in Dhuri earlier in the day with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said he was scheduled to go to Fazilka on Sunday, but because of his ill health, he was rushed back to Fortis hospital at Mohali around 3.20 pm.

There has been no official statement regarding the reason for his admission as yet.

In September last year, Mann was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate. Prior to that, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.

Earlier in the day CM mann along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, visited the Ranakeshwar Mahadev Temple in Ranjke village of the Dhuri constituency on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and performed Pooja at the historic Siddh Peeth.