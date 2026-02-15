Romanian president to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting as observer

BUCHAREST: Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced on Sunday that he would attend as observer the first meeting of US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace".

"Next week I will take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, responding to the invitation addressed by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump," Dan wrote on X, after having recently said that his country was still considering whether to join the body, of which Trump is the chairman.

The board, originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip after two years of the Israel-Hamas war, is set to have its first meeting on February 19 in Washington.