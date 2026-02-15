'Strikes at heart of parliamentary democracy': Congress questions vacant Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday raised concerns that the position of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker has remained vacant for seven years under the current Narendra Modi-led NDA regime, saying that it was not a small procedural lapse, but strikes at the heart of parliamentary democracy.

He emphasised that Article 93 of the Constitution requires the House to elect both a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker, and that leaving the position vacant violates this requirement.

"The post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has been lying vacant for seven long years. This is not a small procedural lapse -- it strikes at the heart of parliamentary democracy. Under Article 93 of the Constitution of India, the House shall choose a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker. The word is not "may." It is shall. Yet under Narendra Modi's government, the Deputy Speaker's chair remains empty," Tagore posted on 'X'.

Tagore explained that by convention, the Deputy Speaker's post is usually offered to the Opposition. This practice ensures balance, neutrality, and respect for democratic norms in parliamentary proceedings. In the light of the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he accused the government of keeping the post of Deputy Speaker "deliberately" vacant, asking whether it was the fear of accountability.