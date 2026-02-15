Two involved in shooting at migrant labourers in Punjab's Moga held after encounter

CHANDIGARH: Two persons, allegedly involved in the shooting at migrant labourers in Punjab's Moga district, were arrested following an exchange of gunfire with the police there on Sunday.

Jobanpreet sustained a bullet injury in his leg following an encounter near Ghalkalan village, while his accomplice, Akashdeep, was also nabbed, said police.

Two migrant labourers were injured after three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at a group of workers in the district on February 10.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi on Sunday said police had prior information about the presence of the two accused involved in the shooting incident.

A police team intercepted Jobanpreet and Akashdeep, who were on a motorcycle, and signalled them to stop. But they opened fire at the police, said the SSP while speaking to reporters.

When police retaliated, Jobanpreet sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Akashdeep, who tried to run away, was also apprehended. The bike used in the crime has also been recovered, said the SSP.

Two weapons, along with four empty shells and one live round, have been recovered from them. The accused fired four to five rounds at the police. However, no one from the police team sustained any injury.

Police investigation revealed that the two accused, along with their other accomplice, opened fire at the labourers on February 10, on the instructions of their foreign-based handler.

"Their motive was to disturb peace in Punjab," the SSP said, adding that two persons hailing from Ferozepur district have already been arrested for allegedly providing shelter to Jobanpreet and Akashdeep.

Another accused involved in the shooting is yet to be nabbed.

The shooting incident occurred on the Zira road when the migrant workers were going for a meal after their work at a factory.

Out of three accused on the motorcycle, one opened fire, and one of them made a video of the firing incident.