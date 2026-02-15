UP police book 18 people for allegedly passing 'objectionable remarks' at minor in Gonda

Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against 18 people --eight named and 10 unidentified-- based on the complaint of a resident of the Gonda district, alleging his minor daughter was harassed by a group of people associated with her school.

According to a PTI report citing a police official, the complaint filed by the minor girl's father alleged that she was harassed by a man named Parvez Khan, who is a relative of the manager of the private school she attends.

The complaint alleged that Parvez passed objectionable remarks at the girl, a Class-9 student, while she travelled to and from the school and sent messages to her on Instagram that were later marked as "unsent."