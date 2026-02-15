UP police book 18 people for allegedly passing 'objectionable remarks' at minor in Gonda
Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against 18 people --eight named and 10 unidentified-- based on the complaint of a resident of the Gonda district, alleging his minor daughter was harassed by a group of people associated with her school.
According to a PTI report citing a police official, the complaint filed by the minor girl's father alleged that she was harassed by a man named Parvez Khan, who is a relative of the manager of the private school she attends.
The complaint alleged that Parvez passed objectionable remarks at the girl, a Class-9 student, while she travelled to and from the school and sent messages to her on Instagram that were later marked as "unsent."
When the girl's brother went to the school to complain about it on Sunday, a man named Salahuddin Hafiz and others present there allegedly abused and chased him with sticks, the FIR stated.
The complaint also alleged that the school was being run without recognition by its manager, Waris Khan, and that a cleric is frequently invited to the institution to influence students in religious matters.
Based on the complaint, a case of molestation has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, Inspector Radheshyam Yadav from the Kaudiya police station said.
The named accused in the FIR also include Israil, Zakire, Sajid, Arshad and Ibran, along with 10 unidentified people.
(With inputs from PTI)