12 students top JEE Main paper in B.E/B.Tech with 100 percentile

NEW DELHI: 12 students have scored 100 percentile in Paper-I (B.E/B.Tech) in the Joint Entrance Examinations Main (JEE) 2026, as per results declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Of the toppers--all male--three are from Rajasthan while two are from Andhra Pradesh, and one from Delhi. The top ranked female candidate has scored 99.99 percentile. Results of 68 candidates were withheld due to malpractice and discrepancies in identity.

The toppers include: Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan); Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh); Shreyeas Mishra (Delhi); Shubham Kumar (Bihar); Bhavesh Patra (Odisha); Anaya Jain (Haryana); Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra); Purohit Nimay (Gujarat); and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).

Ashi Grewal from Haryana tops the female list with 99.9969766 percentile. A total of 4,49,568 female candidates appeared in the exam.

Deva Srivedh from Andhra Pradesh topped the SC category with with 99.9992271 percentile, while Daksh Sehra from Rajasthan topped the ST category with 99.9938620 percentile.

Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh topped in the OBC-Non Creamy Layer (Central List) while Shresth Jasoria from Rajasthan is the topper in the Gen-EWS category with 99.9992442.

Arsh Jain secured the first position in the Persons with Disabilities category with a score of 99.9100843.

The NTA said that a total of 13,04,653 candidates, about 96.26% of total candidates, took up the computer-based test on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28.

General (4,73,633); Gen-EWS (1,64,260); OBC-NCL (5,33,971); SC (1,37,207) and ST (46,222).

The results of Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be declared later, the release added. The toppers in each State were also released.

The exam was held in 13 languages and in 15 cities abroad apart from hundreds of cities in India.