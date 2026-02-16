34 schools in Gujarat receive bomb threat mails; search finds nothing suspicious

AHMEDABAD: Bomb threat e-mails targeting 34 schools across Gujarat -- 19 in Vadodara and 15 in Ahmedabad, triggered statewide panic on Monday morning, forcing evacuations, frantic parent rush, and massive police searches.
The mails allegedly contained inflammatory threats mentioning the division of India and references to Modi-Shah, but exhaustive checks found nothing suspicious.
A cyber probe is now underway to trace the source.
The messages carried incendiary lines targeting top leaders and warning that “Gujarat will become……...”
The moment schools received the threats, tension escalated sharply, phone calls went out to parents, and within minutes, anxious families rushed frantically toward school gates.
Police units, bomb detection squads, and fire brigade teams swung into action almost simultaneously, launching coordinated searches across all threatened schools.
Every classroom, corridor, and campus corner was searched, and not a single suspicious object or explosive was found anywhere.
The incident instantly drew high-level attention, prompting Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi to take serious note and issue immediate directives to the state DGP for swift action.
Emphasizing the gravity of the threat, he asserted that such incidents had been thoroughly investigated in the past and that strict legal action would be ensured against those responsible, signaling zero tolerance for attempts to create panic among students and parents.
Clarifying the situation in Ahmedabad, District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary stated that more than 15 schools had received threatening emails, but reassured that there was no cause for alarm.
He underscored that thorough inspections were conducted in close coordination with police authorities and that the safety of children remained fully secured.
Meanwhile, in Vadodara, District Education Officer Mahesh Pandey revealed that nearly 18 schools in the city and district were targeted through the threatening emails, adding that the matter had been treated with utmost seriousness from the outset.
He stressed that student safety remained the top priority, and as an immediate precaution, arrangements were made to send children home safely from all affected schools while the police initiated an intensive probe.
Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed that students and teachers were promptly evacuated and that a formal case had been registered with the Cyber Crime Police Station.
He stated that investigators are now working to trace the source of the emails, including the sender’s ID address, to uncover who orchestrated the coordinated threat campaign.