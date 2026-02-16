34 schools in Gujarat receive bomb threat mails; search finds nothing suspicious

AHMEDABAD: Bomb threat e-mails targeting 34 schools across Gujarat -- 19 in Vadodara and 15 in Ahmedabad, triggered statewide panic on Monday morning, forcing evacuations, frantic parent rush, and massive police searches.

The mails allegedly contained inflammatory threats mentioning the division of India and references to Modi-Shah, but exhaustive checks found nothing suspicious.

A cyber probe is now underway to trace the source.

The messages carried incendiary lines targeting top leaders and warning that “Gujarat will become……...”

The moment schools received the threats, tension escalated sharply, phone calls went out to parents, and within minutes, anxious families rushed frantically toward school gates.

Police units, bomb detection squads, and fire brigade teams swung into action almost simultaneously, launching coordinated searches across all threatened schools.

Every classroom, corridor, and campus corner was searched, and not a single suspicious object or explosive was found anywhere.

The incident instantly drew high-level attention, prompting Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi to take serious note and issue immediate directives to the state DGP for swift action.