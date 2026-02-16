Ajit Pawar's death: Black Box recovered from aircraft in bad shape, intensifying speculations over crash

MUMBAI: The black box that was recovered from the damaged aircraft involved in the January 28 crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was found in a bad shape making it difficult to recover crucial data regarding the incident.
This has further intensified speculations amid opposition parties' allegations of a conspiracy and demands for a high-level probe into the deadly crash that killed Pawar and four others.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with his personal staff and the crew members, was killed when the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed while landing at the Baramati table-top airstrip on the morning of January 28. The crash is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The data from the black box of the aircraft --comprising the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorders-- is crucial for the investigation as it captures the technical data and crew conversations and helps in understanding the final moments of the flight.
Responding to the discovery of the black box in a bad shape, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar said it increased the suspicion of a conspiracy behind the deadly crash.
Rohit claimed that the investigative agencies have failed to provide credible information regarding the incident that could rule out such doubts even after more than 20 days since the incident.
"There is no credible progress in the probe. Is this delay happening to save the VSR firm that provided the plane service, or to destroy the evidence and save its skin? There must be some big names that are protecting this firm. However, we will continue to work to get the final details and facts about the incident," Rohit said.
The leader has roped in high-profile detective agencies to probe the incident.
Echoing similar concerns, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said the destruction of the black box will further delay the probe.
"Till then other information like the CCTV footage of the airport from where Ajit Pawar's plane took off, the road where the pilot and co-pilot travelled, footage of the car they used while reaching the airport, and people they met in between should be shared to clear the air," Mitkari demanded.