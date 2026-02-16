Akhilesh Yadav alleges mass deletion of SP supporters' names in SIR, seeks EC's intervention

LUCKNOW: Alleging large-scale irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded action against those responsible and sought greater transparency in the process.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Yadav said the SP would seek time from the Election Commission and submit a memorandum on Tuesday, urging it to clarify under which rules FIRs should be registered and action taken if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing.

Questioning why the poll panel had not acted so far, Yadav asserted that after meeting the Commission, the party would also raise the issue in the Assembly.

The former UP chief minister demanded that the process of deleting names through Form 7 should be initiated only by the booth level officer (BLO) and not from any other source.

He also sought that details, including the Assembly constituency, booth number and the person who submitted Form 7, be made public.