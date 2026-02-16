Bhopal Diary: Rare goose spotted in Panna jungles

Counted among one of the highest-flying birds in the world, the bar-headed goose has been recently spotted for the first time in the jungles of Panna South Forest Division in the state’s Bundelkhand region.

The pale-grey birds which are known to breed in Central Asia, but reaches extreme altitudes even at lowest oxygen while migrating across the Himalayas, were recently spotted and snapped in the Sunehi beat of Pawai Range by the range officer Nitesh Patel.

According to top brass of the Panna South Forest Division, the spotting of bar-headed goose is a natural indicator that the water bodies and wetlands are environmentally safe and rich, and free from human interference.

MP Congress dissolves 4 districts’ executive panels

Madhya Pradesh Congress has dissolved its executive committees in four districts, including Kamal Nath’s erstwhile citadel Chhindwara, following directives from the AICC. The three other district executive committees dissolved are: Mauganj, Sagar, and Jhabua districts.

The committees were dissolved just two days after their creation. The AICC had instructed that executive committees should have limited members, 31 members in small districts and 51 in large districts. However, much larger teams were decided in the four concerned districts, with Chhindwara reportedly having 250 members.

Three BJP MLAs vying for chief whip post

Two years after the BJP formed its new government in MP under Dr Mohan Yadav’s leadership, the party is planning to appoint a chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha.

Names of three senior legislators: former Assembly Speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma, senior most MLA and ex-minister and former LoP Gopal Bhargava and former minister Ajay Vishnoi are believed to be in the race for the chief whip of the party in the 230-member House, whose budget session is slated to start from February 16. All three leaders, who have held major decision making positions in the House in the previous BJP regimes, are currently having no significant responsibility.